SPD shares ways to avoid, stay safe during carjackings

Two carjackings took place in Shreveport Monday morning
Angie Willhite gives tips on avoiding carjackings.
Angie Willhite gives tips on avoiding carjackings.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is no stranger to carjackings, with two happening on the morning of Monday, July 25 on the east and west sides of town.

The first incident occurred at around 7:11 a.m. on Penick Street in the Queensborough neighborhood. The other happened at around 8:27 a.m. on Fern Avenue.

The Shreveport Police Department says there are a few ways to try and avoid situations like these.

“Just because it’s seven o’clock in the morning and not one o’clock in the morning doesn’t mean there could not be dangers out there,” said Angie Willhite, public information officer with SPD. “Be alert as you’re approaching a red light or intersection. Look and see if there might be anybody that’s standing around, and if something doesn’t feel right. We all have intuition inside of us. If something doesn’t feel right, move away from it. Lock your car doors and always remember that no piece of property is worth your life.”

