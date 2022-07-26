Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Southern Utilities imposes mandatory water rationing for customers

Southern Utilities imposes mandatory water rationing for customers
Southern Utilities imposes mandatory water rationing for customers(KLTV)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As of July 26, drought response has been elevated to Stage Two, limiting lawn watering to one day a week.

Southern Utilities Smith County and Laird Hill Systems have reported an “all time high” demand on water resources. The new restrictions will remain in place until further notice, and if needed conservation Stage Three may be implemented.

Stage Two of the Drought Contingency Plan requires mandatory restriction of residential and recreational water use. This includes most outdoor washing of vehicles, unattended watering of plants, and filling pools.

Landscape irrigation and lawn watering are further restricted to one day per week between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

  • For even numbered addresses, Tuesdays only
  • For odd numbered addresses, Thursdays only

Customers will be sent a written notice for a first violation, charged $50 for installation of a flow restricting device upon a second violation, and have service discontinued temporarily for a third violation.

The company asks that all water use not essential to health, safety, and sanitation be reduced.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Woman killed by gunfire into home

Latest News

City of Tyler Solid Waste
City of Tyler to begin trash, recycling pickup earlier due to extreme heat
The Shreveport mayoral candidate panel discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28...
BHP YMCA to host Shreveport mayoral candidate panel on July 28
Tracking late week rain!
Austin's Tuesday Morning Weather Update
Family members and friends pay their respects to fallen firefighter, Jessie Henry.
Backpack giveaway being held in honor of fallen Bossier firefighter