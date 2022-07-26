Slight cool down with a little rain to end the week

(KSLA) - Temperatures are hot for now, but will cool down just a bit by the weekend. There will be a little rain to help drop those temperatures. While it won’t rain everywhere, it will still provide a little relief.

This evening will be mostly dry except for a few very small showers. They will not provide much if any relief. They will not last long, so once the sun sets, the rain will likely come to an end. Temperatures will still be in the 90s falling to the upper 80s.

Overnight, the clouds will break apart and it will be mostly clear. There will not be any rain. As we start the day on Wednesday, there will be more muggy temperatures. Lows will only be in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will be hot, but we may avoid the 100 degree mark for most locations! This includes Shreveport and Bossier City! Don’t get me wrong, it will still be hot, especially if you’re not careful. The humidity will be up, so it will be rather uncomfortable. There will be a few passing clouds in the afternoon, but for the most part, I think it will be dry.

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday. There will not be much rain, if any at all. There should be lots of sunshine. Temperatures will also warm up to the upper 90s with a select few possibly hitting 100 in the afternoon.

Friday will be the start of changes. There will be some more cloud cover and even a bit of rain. I have a 40% chance of showers for the day. Bad news is that it will not be everywhere. I think it will be mostly east of I-49 and maybe also north of I-20. I’d have the umbrella to be safe though. If you do see rain, that will help knock temperatures down a bit.

Saturday will also have a good shot to see rain. In fact more of the ArkLaTex should see some showers and storms. It will not rain all day, but will help out wherever it does. Since we are practically a week out, the location of these storms is likely to change. We will watch these closely as we get closer to the event.

By Sunday, things will be drying out again. I do have a 20% chance of rain for the day. There will still be more clouds around with some sunshine. So it will be pretty weather to end the weekend. Temperatures will be held in the mid 90s so it won’t even be that hot!

In the tropics, thing are just how we like them: quiet! No chance of development is expected within the next 5 days. August is a month for quick developments though, so make sure you are prepared are we get closer to the peek of hurricane season.

Have a great rest of the week!

