Shreveport temporarily requires sterilization of all pet dogs, cats

Spay/neuter mandate set to expire June 30, 2024
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport is following Caddo Parish’s lead in temporarily requiring sterilization of all pet dogs and cats.

City Council members unanimously approved the ordinance Tuesday, July 26. It’s modeled after a parish law that went into effect July 1.

Dogs and cats are heavily overpopulated in Shreveport with 4,000–5,000 animals in Caddo Parish Animal Services’ custody annually, according to the city’s legislation.

About 20%-30% of those animals are euthanized or die while in Caddo Parish Animal Services’ custody.

One person who spoke to the City Council on Tuesday, July 26 estimated that, despite adoptions and other alternatives to euthanization, about 500 animals are put to sleep each year.

Caddo adopted its temporary spay/neuter requirement in December in an attempt to study what impact that would have on the parish’s euthanization rate.

Caddo’s legislation did not include Shreveport.

So the City Council was asked to join the Caddo Parish Commission in passing a temporary mandatory sterilization ordinance so the parish could study the effects within the city limits as well.

Shreveport’s spay/neuter requirement is set to expire June 30, 2024, unless the legislation is re-enacted as a permanent ordinance.

