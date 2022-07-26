Shreveport man arrested for allegedly possessing child porn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man on Tuesday, July 26 after finding child porn on his electronic devices.

Deaundrick Fuller, 22, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Officials say a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led detectives to discover four videos posted on Fuller’s social media account, along with two videos and 10 images in his electronic devices.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be added in the future.

