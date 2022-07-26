Ask the Doctor
Plank Road beating death under investigation

Crime scene tape.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the beating death of a man on Plank Road near Sycamore Street.

According to police, the beating took place around 7 p.m. on July 8, 2022. However, the victim, Albert Gibson, 60, died from his injuries on Saturday, July 23.

Police said Gibson was involved in a fight with an unidentified suspect at the time of the beating.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may be able to help investigators is urged to contact the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

