OPSO: Bossier man threatens to kill everyone at Monroe hotel; facing terrorizing charge

MONROE, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier man remains behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill everyone at a Monroe hotel.

Darrius D. Fields, 35, of Bossier City faces a charge of terrorizing.

Officers got the call on Sunday, July 24, 2022, to the OYO Hotel in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive. They were told that there was a man banging on all doors of the hotel and threatening to kill everyone there.

The caller was in fear for her life, according to the arrest report filled out by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. She told dispatchers that the suspect was locked outside of room 287 and had returned to the room prior to her arrival.

A deputy met with Fields outside room 287.

“Fields was the only subject in the room who was awake and appeared to be overly excited. Fields exited the room, locking himself out and I was able to get the other 2 subjects in the room to awaken and open the door.”

A deputy on the scene made contact with the caller and confirmed that Fields was the man who caused the ruckus. Fields denied being out of his room prior to the deputy’s arrival. He later said he was indeed locked out of his room and was just able to get back inside before law enforcement arrived.

As of Tuesday, July 26, Fields remains in custody in the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.