Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle; witnesses say kids were inside

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man has been arrested following a chase with a stolen vehicle.

Officials say the chase began in Atlanta, then went through Linden and Maude, before making it to the streets of Texarkana. The chase was nearly 75 miles total.

Units from Atlanta, DPS, Bowie and Cass County all responded to the chase. The suspect was able to dodge spike strips.

Witnesses say there were multiple kids in the vehicle when it was allegedly stolen. The children are said to be okay. Police were able to stop him on Highway 59 in Texarkana after one of the tires blew out.

The suspect was arrested and has numerous pending charges.

