LSU unveils “Pistol” Pete Maravich statue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers unveiled a statue of “Pistol” Pete Maravich, arguably one of the greatest to play the game and the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I history, on Monday, July 25.

Maravich joins Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit as the only three players to have a statue outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Seimone Augustus will become the first female athlete to have a statue, but a date has not been set when it will be unveiled.

During his three seasons at LSU, Maravich scored 3,667 points averaging while averaging 44.2 points per game from 1967 to 1970. Despite restrictions on freshmen playing varsity basketball.

Maravich accomplished became the all-time leading scorer in college basketball without a three-point line, the Southeastern Conference was the first to use the three-point line for the 1979-1980 season. The NCAA then adopted the three-point line for the 1986-1987 season.

He was named the 1970 Naismith Award winner and was the Sporting News National Player of the Year, and was a three-time first-team All-American at LSU. In the NBA he was a five-time NBA All-Star and a member of the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary All-Time Teams alongside O’Neal and Pettit.

In 1987, Maravich was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and shortly after his death in 1988, the LSU Assembly Center was re-named the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

