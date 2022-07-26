Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

LSU unveils “Pistol” Pete Maravich statue

The LSU Tigers unveiled a statue of “Pistol” Pete Maravich, arguably one of the greatest to play the game and the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers unveiled a statue of “Pistol” Pete Maravich, arguably one of the greatest to play the game and the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I history, on Monday, July 25.

Maravich joins Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit as the only three players to have a statue outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Seimone Augustus will become the first female athlete to have a statue, but a date has not been set when it will be unveiled.

During his three seasons at LSU, Maravich scored 3,667 points averaging while averaging 44.2 points per game from 1967 to 1970. Despite restrictions on freshmen playing varsity basketball.

Maravich accomplished became the all-time leading scorer in college basketball without a three-point line, the Southeastern Conference was the first to use the three-point line for the 1979-1980 season. The NCAA then adopted the three-point line for the 1986-1987 season.

He was named the 1970 Naismith Award winner and was the Sporting News National Player of the Year, and was a three-time first-team All-American at LSU. In the NBA he was a five-time NBA All-Star and a member of the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary All-Time Teams alongside O’Neal and Pettit.

In 1987, Maravich was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and shortly after his death in 1988, the LSU Assembly Center was re-named the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
ArkLaTex students soon will be heading back to the classroom. Here are their starting dates and...
2022-23 FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When ArkLaTex students go back to class
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.
3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Latest News

LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon has given an offer to four-star recruit Andrej...
LSU sends offer to son of former New Orleans NBA favorite
Seimone Augustus
LSU basketball legend Seimone Augustus will be honored with statue
Dyteon Simpson
Trial begins for suspect accused of killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims
LSU asst. coach Sytia Messer
Sytia Messer long-time Mulkey assistant hired as UCF head coach