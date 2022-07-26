Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket.

The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.

In the capital region, one winner traded in a $3 Bingo scratch-off for a $2,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at the Murphy Express on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge.

Another player bought a $5 Fabulous Five scratch-off ticket worth $5,555 at the Circle K on Jones Creek in Baton Rouge.

In Morgan City, a 333 scratch-off worth $13,000 was sold at Vickys Bayou L’ourse Supermarket on Highway 662.

And in Arabi, a Big Money top prize ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the Palms Truck Stop on St. Bernard Highway.

The biggest prize sold in Louisiana in the last two months, was a LOTTO ticket worth $2,755,227 sold at the Big River Food and Fuel #7 on West Airline Highway in Laplace.

You can use the Louisiana Lottery’s map here to find a lucky store near you.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, July 26 at 9:59 p.m.

RELATED STORIES
Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Woman killed by gunfire into home

Latest News

Arrests made, warrants issued after multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Texarkana
Angie Willhite gives tips on avoiding carjackings.
SPD shares ways to avoid, stay safe during carjackings
Savannah Hale
22-year-old Savannah Hale still missing from Shreveport
FLASH FLOODING IN STL
Flash flooding causes water rescues, road closures across St. Louis region
BR hospital to honor its 1st African-American nurses on Wednesday