Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Louisiana gets new COVID-19 vaccine option

(WDBJ7)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health said Novavax’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in the state.

The announcement came after the CDC endorsed the vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. The FDA also announced an emergency use authorization of the Novavax shot.

Unlike the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, the Novavax shot is protein-based, according to Louisiana health leaders.

“If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Louisianans who have been vaccinated,” said state health officer Joseph Kanter.

Louisiana health officials said all healthcare providers in the state can begin ordering the Novavax shot immediately. The vaccine is expected to become available in the coming weeks.

RELATED LINKS
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Anyone with questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine should continue to contact their doctor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Woman killed by gunfire into home

Latest News

Joe Ramos, Ph.D., is the new director and CEO of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New...
Respected cancer researcher takes the helm of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center
The new vaccination can’t come soon enough as the highly contagious BA.5 variant is evading...
COVID hospitalizations rise in SWLA as ‘stealth variant’ spikes
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
monkeypox
East Texas hospitals confirm treating 1 case of monkeypox