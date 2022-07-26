Ask the Doctor
Gateway Farmer’s Market still going strong after 25 years

A woman browses the selection at Gateway Farmer's Market.
By Fred Gamble and Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - For a quarter of a century, one Texarkana business is still going strong — even in 2022′s grueling summer heat.

Gateway Farmer’s Market, located at the intersection of East 9th Street and Jefferson Avenue is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Items sold at the market are grown by farmers within a 75-mile radius of Texarkana.

“You never want to go back to anything else,” said customer Martin Holden. “It’s grown locally.”

Cindy Gladden is one of the growers at the market. She said the excessive heat this summer is causing growers to water their crops more than usual.

She added that even with this adjustment, the heat is having an adverse effect at the market.

“Some of the later crops, like watermelon, cantaloupe, (and) corn, it has been a big impact on that because you usually don’t normally run irrigation on stuff like that because you plant such big fields.”

Even with the lack of some produce at the market, the business is still going strong, bringing in hundreds of customers each week.

“We grew up eating fresh food and there is no substitute,” said customer Rita Skinner. “There is absolutely no substitute and this food is locally grown. So, it’s good for the economy, good for the environment.

