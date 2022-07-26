Ask the Doctor
Former Kilgore ISD teacher arrested on sex charges

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Kilgore ISD choir director has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor and having an improper relationship with a student.

According to Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker, Philip Nix worked as head choir director from August 2018 until he tendered his resignation in May 2021. Nix was arrested in Seymour on Monday morning on two Gregg County warrants, as confirmed by the Seymour Police Department.

