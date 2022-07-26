Ask the Doctor
BR hospital to honor its 1st African-American nurses on Wednesday

By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The following is from a Baton Rouge General press release:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General is unveiling a plaque this week that will honor its first African-American nurses, who worked for the hospital back in the 1950s.

According to BRG, the plaque will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 27 from 10-11 a.m. in the chapel at Baton Rouge General-Mid City, 3600 Florida Blvd. It will remain a permanent part of the hospital and serve to inspire the BRG family and beyond.

Officials say these nurses trailblazed the path for future nurses and provided the best care for the African-American community at a time when it wasn’t easily accessible.

Even hospitals were segregated during this time, which meant all patients—from newborns to adults, no matter how serious their condition or how contagious their disease—were treated in one unit (4-South) exclusively by these nurses, according to BRG.

The 27-bed unit had just one shared restroom for all patients, causing long lines for them and often causing the nurses to perform baths by hand, added BRG.

Officials say these nurses pressed on to provide exceptional care for their patients despite having second-hand or broken equipment.

Four of these nurses—Audrey Cotton, Catherine Anderson Jackson, Earl Dean Joseph, and Gwendolyn Woods Miller—will be attending the plaque unveiling.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will also be there for a special presentation.

