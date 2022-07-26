Ask the Doctor
BHP YMCA to host Shreveport mayoral candidate panel on July 28

The Shreveport mayoral candidate panel discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 at the BHP YMCA complex, 3455 Knight Street.(YMCA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will host an event allowing Shreveporters to get to know the city’s qualified mayoral candidates.

The Shreveport mayoral candidate panel discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 at the BHP YMCA complex, 3455 Knight Street.

The panel will conclude at 8 p.m. The candidates are:

  • Incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins
  • Mario Chavez
  • Tom Arceneaux
  • Darryl Ware
  • Tracy Mendels

Any other additional qualified candidates who would enter the race will be extended an invitation.

Anyone with any questions for the candidates is asked to email the question to jgoodman@ymcanwla.org.

