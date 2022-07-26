Ask the Doctor
Backpack and school supply giveaway to be held in Homer

Back-to-school supplies could be more expensive this year.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Multiple organizations are coming together to host a back-to-school backpack and supply giveaway in Homer.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the city hall, located at 400 E Main St. More than 25 vendors will be in attendance. There will also be a fashion show and music by DJ Smiley.

Anyone wishing to donate or participate in the event should contact Lashanda Amos, Rachel Myles, Xanthe Seals, or Jerry Turner.

