Backpack giveaway being held in honor of fallen Bossier firefighter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Four Quarters Club is hosting a backpack giveaway ahead of the new school year to honor a firefighter from Bossier City who was killed in an accident while working on a fire engine back in mid-December of 2021.

Jessie Henry died Dec. 18 during an on-duty accident. He worked for South Bossier Fire District 2 Station No. 4.

The giveaway in Henry’s honor will be held Saturday, July 30 at Mike Woods Park, located at 2200 Dennis St. in Bossier City. Backpacks will be given away beginning at 8 a.m. until supplies run out. Each backpack is filled with: 1-subject notebook, pencil pouch, pencils, pencil sharpener, glue stick, crayons, markers, two folders, one package of paper, and a pink eraser. Students must be present to receive a backpack. Preregistration is encouraged. Click here to register online.

To donate, click here. For questions, call 318-990-9517.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.