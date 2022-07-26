ATF agents demonstrate dangerous Glock switch at Shreveport Regional Training Academy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans Field Division were in Shreveport Tuesday to demonstrate a simple device that turns conventional semi-automatic Glock pistols into fully automatic weapons.

Shreveport police officials say they’re seeing the device being used in shootings around the city more and more frequently. The ATF says the Glock switch is an illegal device that’s classified as a machine gun under federal law.

The demonstration was held Tuesday, July 26 at the Shreveport Regional Training Academy on Greenwood Road.

The ATF was in Shreveport Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to demonstrate how a Glock switch works, and why it can be so dangerous. (KSLA)

The ATF was in Shreveport Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to demonstrate how a Glock switch works, and why it can be so dangerous. (KSLA)

The Glock is one of the most popular handguns in the United States. Now, people are surfing the dark web, using 3D printers, or sometimes, simply searching sites like Etsy, to buy a small, quarter-sized plate called a Glock switch, which can convert a Glock into a fully functioning, but illegal, machine gun.

The Glock switch makes it possible for the weapon to fire off 15 rounds in less than a second. With an extended clip in that same Glock, someone could potentially fire 30 rounds in under three seconds.

The ATF was in Shreveport Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to demonstrate how a Glock switch works, and why it can be so dangerous. (KSLA)

Officials say what makes the Glock switch so dangerous is the gun’s modified firing speed and its inaccuracy. Even trained ATF agents struggle to mitigate the coil of the Glock when fired with a switch.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.