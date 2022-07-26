Ask the Doctor
Arrests made, warrants issued after multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Texarkana

Crime tape
(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says in the last few weeks, they’ve seen an uptick in vehicle burglaries and thefts.

Officials say thanks to the work of their detectives, officers have arrested a juvenile who was charged with numerous counts of breaking or entering into a vehicle, vehicle theft, and theft of firearms.

One adult, Brandon Wagstaff, 18, of New Boston, was also arrested and charged with two counts of breaking or entering into a vehicle.

Brandon Wagstaff, 18
Brandon Wagstaff, 18(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

Arrest warrants have also been issued for two juveniles for similar incidents. There’s also a warrant out for Ladonta Davis, 19, of Texarkana, Ark. He’s wanted for theft by receiving and fleeing by vehicle with the risk of death or serious physical injury.

Ladonta Davis is wanted by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
Ladonta Davis is wanted by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of those wanted should call 903-798-3154, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 903-793-7867.

“This criminal activity is occurring in random areas of our city. The criminals are preying on those leaving their vehicles unlocked and valuables inside their cars which can be seen in plain sight. When your vehicle is locked, but you have left a purse, wallet, or firearm, the criminal is compelled to break into your vehicle for their gain and your loss. Our patrol officers and detectives work hard to hold those accountable for committing crimes. We will continue to remind our community to lock their vehicles and remove their valuables to bring awareness to how huge this one small action is on everyone’s part when you exit your cars. We want everyone to keep what belongs to you, but it also starts with you,” reads a news release from the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

