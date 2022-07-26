Ask the Doctor
22-year-old Savannah Hale still missing from Shreveport

Savannah Hale
Savannah Hale(Shreveport Police Department)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family members say they last heard from Savannah Hale on May 4.

Her mother, Tiffanny Hale, said Savannah was a student at Louisiana State University-Shreveport. She stands about 5′8″ tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has silver hair and blue eyes.

Hale drives a gray 2012 Kia Forte. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.

KSLA reached out to Shreveport Police. They said there are no new details regarding Savannah’s case.

