Yet another hot and humid week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a wonderful weekend even though of course we had to battle more sweltering conditions across the ArkLaTex. As we kick off a new week we are tracking more of the same with highs that will be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees and ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be hovering around 105 degrees. Don’t expect much in the way of rain chances as the ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern for the region. Our best chances for rain will comes toward the end of the week on Friday and Saturday when we are tracking a frontal boundary that will be trying to creep into the region. But even here only scattered showers and storms are to be expected for the region.

We are tracking yet another day of Heat Advisories for the ArkLaTex Monday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning please make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting another toasty day with highs that will be in the upper 90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be around 105 degrees. Temperatures this morning are in the mid and upper 70s and expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day as well.

As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting nothing but ample sunshine and some scorching temperatures as the upper level ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern for the region. Highs all throughout the week week will be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees with more elevated humidity that will make Heat Advisories likely at least some days this week. The best chance for rain will come at the end of the week as a front starts to move into the region beginning on Friday that will bring some scattered showers and storms, but not a true washout to the region.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are expecting more of the same for the ArkLaTex with the potential of some scattered showers and storms, but also more toasty temperatures for the region. Highs both Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid and upper 90s with cooler weather farther north and east where showers are more likely. Some portions of SW Arkansas could pick more than an inch of rain while others see very little wet weather.

In the meantime, get ready for some more toasty temperatures! Have a great week!

