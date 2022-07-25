Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, and others threw cups from the audience. (Source: Anne Haider)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (CNN) – Kid Rock fans in North Dakota had a violent reaction to the cancellation of his concert Friday night.

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, while others threw cups from the audience.

Promoters at the North Dakota State Fair canceled the show due to the danger posed by high winds. The state fair’s general manager says that the band’s speakers and monitors were swaying in the wind.

Kid Rock tweeted, “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

State fair officials said ticketholders would get full refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
ArkLaTex students soon will be heading back to the classroom. Here are their starting dates and...
2022-23 FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When ArkLaTex students go back to class
3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.
3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments
Gas prices are on a steady decline.
How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

Pope Francis prays in a cemetery at the former residential school, in Maskwacis, near Edmonton,...
Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy, abuses in Canada
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Emergency cooling center opening in Marshall due to high temps
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
RUNNING LIST OF BURN BANS
FILE - Paul Sorvino arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on...
‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83