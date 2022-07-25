Ask the Doctor
Nonprofit gets $190,000 grant to continue addressing truancy in Caddo schools

Goal of such programs is to improve attendance, decrease delinquency
The goal of truancy programs is to improve attendance and fill school halls. Some school and law enforcement officials say they saw a rise in truancy when the COVID-19 pandemic forced classes to be taught via remote learning, leaving many students unsupervised.(WAGM)
By Tayler Davis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There was a time when an average of 4,000 Caddo public school students were truant each year. Some of those cases were cleared through excuses like a doctor’s note, but hundreds of those cases went uncleared.

Then the Truancy Assessment Services Center was implemented in 2016. Caddo already had a truancy program in place. The TASC added the participation of the Caddo district attorney’s office and law enforcement in the process.

The center is operated by Volunteers for Youth Justice. And this past school year, they helped more than 3,500 families at Caddo elementary schools, said Kelli Todd, executive director.

Volunteers for Youth Justice recently received a $190,000 grant from Community Foundation of North Louisiana to help fund VYJ’s Truancy Assessment Service Center program for the upcoming school year. Garrett Johnson, the foundation’s grants officer, presented the check during VYJ’s board meeting.

“Thank you for your commitment to improving education outcomes for students in our community Community Foundation,” VYJ says in an Instagram post.

Tune in this evening when KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis explains more about the grant as well as truancy in Caddo schools and efforts to address that.

