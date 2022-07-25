Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance

Police had part of Monkhouse Drive blocked off for a while
Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident the night of Sunday, July 24 near the entrance to Shreveport Regional Airport.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Part of Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport was blocked off for a time due to some type of incident Sunday night.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show as many as 11 Shreveport police units were involved in a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Broadway Avenue at Kennedy Drive. That’s on the outskirts of Shreveport Regional Airport.

A short time later, authorities blocked off Monkhouse Drive near the airport entrance. Then police opened all but one lane of the roadway.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get reduced or waived fees adopting this weekend.
Bossier animal shelter is waiving and reducing adoption fees all weekend
3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.
3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist mourns the loss of their pastor
Evelyn Borgeois
SPD searching for missing 73-year-old

Latest News

Triple-digit heat index tomorrow!
Austin's Sunday Night Weather Update
Deadly boating incident under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish
ArkLaTex students soon will be heading back to the classroom. Here are their starting dates and...
2022-23 FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When ArkLaTex students go back to class
Elderly woman missing since June 15
Elderly woman missing since June 15