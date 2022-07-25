Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Part of Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport was blocked off for a time due to some type of incident Sunday night.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show as many as 11 Shreveport police units were involved in a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Broadway Avenue at Kennedy Drive. That’s on the outskirts of Shreveport Regional Airport.

A short time later, authorities blocked off Monkhouse Drive near the airport entrance. Then police opened all but one lane of the roadway.

