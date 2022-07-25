Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Todd Graves buying Mega Millions tickets for all 50k Raising Cane’s employees

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at the nation's fourth largest jackpot. The prize has grown large because there hasn't been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The founder of Raising Cane’s is buying a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his employees as the jackpot grows to the fourth-largest prize ever.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, July 26. Lottery officials have raised the grand prize to $810 million. The prize has grown large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April.

Todd Graves is buying one ticket on behalf of each of his 50,000 employees. If any of the tickets wins the mammoth prize, he says every Cane’s employee stands to win thousands of dollars.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
ArkLaTex students soon will be heading back to the classroom. Here are their starting dates and...
2022-23 FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When ArkLaTex students go back to class
3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.
3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments
Gas prices are on a steady decline.
How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week
Evelyn Borgeois
SPD searching for missing 73-year-old

Latest News

If you're looking for a way to give back, these two school supply drives are a perfect way to...
Bossier Chamber of Commerce teams up with United Way for back-to-school supply drives
Shreveport Volunteer Network hosting ‘Sunday Funday’ backpack giveaway
O'Rourke's event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on July 27 at The Collins Home, 1915 Olive Street.
Beto O’Rourke to visit Texarkana on July 27 during ‘Drive for Texas’
SU GSU
CAFE | Miss Southern University Briana Hall & GSU Student Gov. Pres. Jaquel Brooks