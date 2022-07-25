Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Temple of Greater Works to host water giveaway

Water Bottle
Water Bottle(MGN)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Temple of Greater Works is looking to give back to the community by providing free cases of water this weekend.

Anyone needing a case of water (at no cost) is available starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 27 at 5555 Grantham St.

The event is first come, first serve.

“We really just wanted to be a service to our community,” said Caretia Washington. “So we’re giving away free cases of water. We love Louisiana, and we know it is definitely hot outside.”

For more information, visit the church’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ArkLaTex students soon will be heading back to the classroom. Here are their starting dates and...
2022-23 FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When ArkLaTex students go back to class
3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.
3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments
Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
Gas prices are on a steady decline.
How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week
Evelyn Borgeois
SPD searching for missing 73-year-old

Latest News

caretia
CAFE | Caretia Washington - Temple of Greater Works water giveaway
SU GSU
CAFE | Miss Southern University Briana Hall & GSU Student Gov. Pres. Jaquel Brooks
Gas prices are on a steady decline.
How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week
Car enthusiasts show off vehicles in hopes of broadening interests of youth