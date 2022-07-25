Temple of Greater Works to host water giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Temple of Greater Works is looking to give back to the community by providing free cases of water this weekend.

Anyone needing a case of water (at no cost) is available starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 27 at 5555 Grantham St.

The event is first come, first serve.

“We really just wanted to be a service to our community,” said Caretia Washington. “So we’re giving away free cases of water. We love Louisiana, and we know it is definitely hot outside.”

