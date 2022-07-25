Shreveport Volunteer Network hosting ‘Sunday Funday’ backpack giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network has partnered with a number of other community organizations to host a backpack giveaway.
MOMs On A Mission and the Winnfield Funeral Home are also hosts of the event. The giveaway will be held Sunday, July 31 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home (3701 Hollywood Ave.).
DETAILS
- Free backpacks full of school supplies
- Free pizza & drinks for the kids
- Free haircut certificates for the kids
- Free braid style certificates for the kids
- Games
- Face painting
- Prize giveaways
- Music & entertainment
- Food/merchandise vendors
Those who attend the event can also enter a drawing for the chance to win a $100 Nike gift card. The winner will be announced at 1:45 p.m. Participants can also enter for a chance to win a free pair of shoes (valued at $200) for getting straight A’s during the first nine weeks of school.
Guest speakers at the event include the Southern University-Shreveport Student Government Association, Dads on Duty, and Mike Riordan. There will also be a performance by Big Kam.
Anyone interested in helping with the event or donating should contact Martha Tyler with MOMs On A Mission (318-319-3124), or Meredith Davis with the Winnfield Funeral Home (318-631-0203), or click here to make a monetary donation.
Click here for more details from the Shreveport Volunteer Network.
