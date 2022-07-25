Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Shreveport Volunteer Network hosting ‘Sunday Funday’ backpack giveaway

(Georgina Fernandez)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network has partnered with a number of other community organizations to host a backpack giveaway.

MOMs On A Mission and the Winnfield Funeral Home are also hosts of the event. The giveaway will be held Sunday, July 31 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home (3701 Hollywood Ave.).

DETAILS

  • Free backpacks full of school supplies
  • Free pizza & drinks for the kids
  • Free haircut certificates for the kids
  • Free braid style certificates for the kids
  • Games
  • Face painting
  • Prize giveaways
  • Music & entertainment
  • Food/merchandise vendors

Those who attend the event can also enter a drawing for the chance to win a $100 Nike gift card. The winner will be announced at 1:45 p.m. Participants can also enter for a chance to win a free pair of shoes (valued at $200) for getting straight A’s during the first nine weeks of school.

The event will be held Sunday, July 31, 2022.
The event will be held Sunday, July 31, 2022.(Shreveport Volunteer Network)

Guest speakers at the event include the Southern University-Shreveport Student Government Association, Dads on Duty, and Mike Riordan. There will also be a performance by Big Kam.

Anyone interested in helping with the event or donating should contact Martha Tyler with MOMs On A Mission (318-319-3124), or Meredith Davis with the Winnfield Funeral Home (318-631-0203), or click here to make a monetary donation.

Click here for more details from the Shreveport Volunteer Network.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ArkLaTex students soon will be heading back to the classroom. Here are their starting dates and...
2022-23 FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When ArkLaTex students go back to class
3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.
3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments
Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
Gas prices are on a steady decline.
How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week
Evelyn Borgeois
SPD searching for missing 73-year-old

Latest News

If you're looking for a way to give back, these two school supply drives are a perfect way to...
Bossier Chamber of Commerce teams up with United Way for back-to-school supply drives
caretia
CAFE | Caretia Washington - Temple of Greater Works water giveaway
SU GSU
CAFE | Miss Southern University Briana Hall & GSU Student Gov. Pres. Jaquel Brooks
Act 757 of 2011 provides for a sales tax holiday in Arkansas during the first weekend of August...
Arkansas state sales tax holiday happening just in time to buy school supplies