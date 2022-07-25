Shreveport Volunteer Network hosting ‘Sunday Funday’ backpack giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network has partnered with a number of other community organizations to host a backpack giveaway.

MOMs On A Mission and the Winnfield Funeral Home are also hosts of the event. The giveaway will be held Sunday, July 31 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home (3701 Hollywood Ave.).

DETAILS

Free backpacks full of school supplies

Free pizza & drinks for the kids

Free haircut certificates for the kids

Free braid style certificates for the kids

Games

Face painting

Prize giveaways

Music & entertainment

Food/merchandise vendors

Those who attend the event can also enter a drawing for the chance to win a $100 Nike gift card. The winner will be announced at 1:45 p.m. Participants can also enter for a chance to win a free pair of shoes (valued at $200) for getting straight A’s during the first nine weeks of school.

The event will be held Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Shreveport Volunteer Network)

Guest speakers at the event include the Southern University-Shreveport Student Government Association, Dads on Duty, and Mike Riordan. There will also be a performance by Big Kam.

Anyone interested in helping with the event or donating should contact Martha Tyler with MOMs On A Mission (318-319-3124), or Meredith Davis with the Winnfield Funeral Home (318-631-0203), or click here to make a monetary donation.

Click here for more details from the Shreveport Volunteer Network.

