Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes

Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.(Instagram/@marthastewart48 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.

The businesswoman and TV personality took to social media to mourn the peacocks.

She said a group of large and aggressive coyotes attacked them in broad daylight.

Stewart has documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys and Friesian horses.

Steward said after the attack, she will be taking further measures to protect her animals, including enclosing her yard with wire fencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ArkLaTex students soon will be heading back to the classroom. Here are their starting dates and...
2022-23 FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When ArkLaTex students go back to class
3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.
3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments
Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
Gas prices are on a steady decline.
How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week
Evelyn Borgeois
SPD searching for missing 73-year-old

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los...
Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park
Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Forgotten co-defendant of Central Park 5 to be exonerated
If you're looking for a way to give back, these two school supply drives are a perfect way to...
Bossier Chamber of Commerce teams up with United Way for back-to-school supply drives