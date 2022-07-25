Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

DCFS
DCFS(dss.state.la.us)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued from late summer into fall for eligible children in K-12 schools.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), received federal approval to expand the pandemic EBT program.

Each eligible child will receive a payment of $391 for June and July. The payment will be issued in two installments, one for $195 and a second for $196.

School districts submit eligibility information to DCFS. Included in that information is verification of eligible students who attended school in May 2022. For this reason, most students will not receive benefits right away.

All students in K-12 schools that receive free or reduced lunch and received P-EBT benefits for May 2022, will receive summer benefits immediately .

More information about the P-EBT program can be found at www.pebt-la.org

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
ArkLaTex students soon will be heading back to the classroom. Here are their starting dates and...
2022-23 FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: When ArkLaTex students go back to class
3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.
3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments
Gas prices are on a steady decline.
How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

monkeypox
East Texas hospitals confirm treating 1 case of monkeypox
Michael Bruce Sr.
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Cass Co. man
The goal of truancy programs is to improve attendance and fill school halls. Some school and...
Nonprofit gets $190,000 grant to continue addressing truancy in Caddo schools
Woman cooling off during Fairbanks' Summer heat
Emergency cooling center opens in Marshall, Texas
Louisiana governor appoints interim Minden mayor
Louisiana governor appoints interim Minden mayor