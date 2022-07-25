Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

It’s Shark Week at the aquarium

“... They don’t belong as pets. ... We can talk about being on the watch for shark products ...”
A white tip reef shark is one species of sharks at Shreveport Aquarium.
A white tip reef shark is one species of sharks at Shreveport Aquarium.(Shreveport Aquarium)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s Shark Week this week at Shreveport Aquarium.

That means you have until July 31 to head to the Shreveport venue to learn about sharks’ important role in the environment.

The aquarium’s activities cater to both kids and adults. Kids can enjoy arts and crafts and a fun fact scavenger hunt.

Shark Week is our favorite week of the year,” general manager Destiny Garcia said. “There are so many amazing ways to talk about sharks.

“We can talk about how they don’t belong as pets,” she explained. “Some people still keep exotics sharks in domestic settings.

“We can talk about being on the watch for shark products in cosmetics,” Garcia continued. “If you’ve got a matte lip stick or a moisturizer, if it says squalene on the back, it has shark liver oil in it.”

You also can donate blood at the aquarium Saturday, when LifeShare Blood Center will be there.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.
3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments
Get reduced or waived fees adopting this weekend.
Bossier animal shelter is waiving and reducing adoption fees all weekend
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist mourns the loss of their pastor
Evelyn Borgeois
SPD searching for missing 73-year-old

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Allen Acres
Elderly woman missing since June 15
Elderly woman missing since June 15
Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
Triple-digit heat index tomorrow!
Austin's Sunday Night Weather Update