Hot and dry for now with changes on their way

(KSLA) - Temperatures will remain hot for the work week, but there could be some changes by the weekend. Some rain will be possible which will help to cool temperatures down just a bit.

This evening will be mostly dry with a couple stray showers around. It will not be raining everywhere, and even wherever the rain does exist, it will not last long. You may not even need an umbrella since it will be so isolated. Temperatures will be quite warm in the 90s falling to the 80s after sunset.

Overnight, look for a few passing clouds, but otherwise a mostly clear sky. There will be no rain so we will start off dry Tuesday morning. Temperatures will cool to only the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be another hot day! Look for those high temperatures to be around 100 degrees. Plus with the humidity, it will certainly feel worse. I can safely assume another heat advisory is coming for the ArkLaTex. At least for most of the viewing area. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and being safe in the heat! There may also be a couple very small showers that will try to pop up. I have only a 10% chance of rain.

Wednesday will be hot, but we may avoid the 100 degree mark for most locations! This includes Shreveport and Bossier City! Don’t get me wrong, it will still be hot, especially if you’re not careful. The humidity will be up, so it will be rather uncomfortable. There will be a few passing clouds in the afternoon, but for the most part, I think it will be dry.

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday. There will not be much rain, if any at all. There should be lots of sunshine. Temperatures will also warm up to the upper 90s with a select few possibly hitting 100 in the afternoon.

Friday will be the start of changes. There will be some more cloud cover and even a bit of rain. I have a 40% chance of showers for the day. Bad news is that it will not be everywhere. I think it will be mostly east of I-49 and maybe also north of I-20. I’d have the umbrella to be safe though. If you do see rain, that will help knock temperatures down a bit.

Saturday will also have a good shot to see rain. In fact more of the ArkLaTex should see some showers and storms. It will not rain all day, but will help out wherever it does. Since we are practically a week out, the location of these storms is likely to change. We will watch these closely as we get closer to the event.

In the tropics, thing are just how we like them: quiet! No chance of development is expected within the next 5 days. August is a month for quick developments though, so make sure you are prepared are we get closer to the peek of hurricane season.

Have a great rest of the week!

