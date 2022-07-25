Governor appoints interim mayor of Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards has appointed an interim mayor of the City of Minden after the city council failed to do so.

City council members were unable to come to a consensus after the death of the city’s last mayor, Terry Gardner. They had until July 18 to make a choice about who would fill the mayor’s seat for the remainder of Gardner’s term, which ends Dec. 31.

Now, the governor has named former mayor, Tommy Davis, as interim mayor, according to Davis. KSLA confirmed this with Davis Monday, July 25. Davis will serve through the end of Gardner’s term.

The governor’s office says more details will be released Tuesday.

