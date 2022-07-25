Ask the Doctor
Former Tiger Mondo Duplantis breaks world record at World Athletics Championships

Mondo Duplantis breaks own world record in the pole vault.
Mondo Duplantis breaks own world record in the pole vault.(LSU Track & Field Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - Former LSU star Mondo Duplantis broke his own world record on Sunday, July 24 at the World Athletics Championship with a pole vault of 6.21m to win the gold for Sweden.

Four months ago in March Duplantis set the record of 6.20m and he holds the six highest vaults in world history at just 22 years old. The gold medal at the World Outdoors is one of the many accomplishments to his impressive career. He also won the gold medal at the 2021 Olympics and the 2022 World Indoor Championships.

Duplantis already won gold after clearing 6.00m, he then cleared 6.06m before raising the bar to 6.21m in which he cleared in just his second attempt in Eugene, Oregon.

