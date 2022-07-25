Ask the Doctor
CUTE: Tiger cubs get first vet checkup at Oklahoma City Zoo

The tiger cubs – one boy and one girl – got a clean bill of health.
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - The rare Sumatran tiger twins born at the Oklahoma City Zoo had their first official checkup by the zoo’s veterinarian.

The zoo’s vet gave the tiger cubs – one boy and one girl – a clean bill of health.

Their 11-year-old mother Lola gave birth on the early morning of July 2.

The tiger cubs will be kept from public view until they are old enough to be vaccinated.
Lola and her cubs will be kept from public view until the twins are old enough to be vaccinated, but tiger fans can continue to monitor their progress on the zoo’s social media channels.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with only 500 left living in the forests of their native Indonesia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

