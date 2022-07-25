Bossier Chamber of Commerce teams up with United Way for back-to-school supply drives

Ask the Doctor
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and United Way are partnering to hold two upcoming back-to-school supply drives.

The chamber’s drive will be Thursday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Barksdale Boulevard in south Bossier and in front of Airline High School. Meanwhile, the United Way Fill the Bus drive will be Friday, Aug. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. in front of the Walmart Supercenter on Airline Drive, and again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 in front of the Walmart Supercenter.

Anyone wishing to donate supplies to the school district is encouraged to attend these events.

Bossier Parish School Board officials say as enrollment in the district grows, so does the need for supplies.

