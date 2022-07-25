Ask the Doctor
Arkansas state sales tax holiday happening just in time to buy school supplies

Act 757 of 2011 provides for a sales tax holiday in Arkansas during the first weekend of August...
Act 757 of 2011 provides for a sales tax holiday in Arkansas during the first weekend of August each year. A sales tax holiday is a temporary period when state and local sales taxes are not collected or paid on the purchase of certain products.(Arkansas House of Representatives)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Many families are getting ready for their kids to go back to school, and that means buying school supplies.

The annual Arkansas sales tax holiday weekend can bring some relief to families buying school supplies. This year, the tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 and will continue until 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The annual event is held during the first weekend of August. During this time, state and local sales taxes are not collected from the purchase of certain products.

Rep. DeAnn Vaught, who represents District 87 in Arkansas, says clothing less than $100 is exempt from sales tax during the weekend, as well as clothing accessories less than $50 per item. Those accessories include purses, cosmetics, jewelry, umbrellas, and more. Most school supplies, including backpacks, binders, paper, crayons, pencils, and rulers, are also exempt.

In 2021, Arkansas lawmakers passed a bill which adds electronics to the annual sales tax holiday. Examples of exempt items include calculators, desktop computers, cell phones, e-readers, computer mice, laptops, monitors, printers, keyboards, and tablets. Video game systems and TVs are not included. Lawmakers say the addition of electronics to the sales tax holiday is expected to save Arkansas citizens another $650,000 each year.

Click here for a full list of exempt items. Click here for FAQs.

