Annual back-to-school shoe giveaway set for July 30

By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Does your child need some new shoes before school starts? Well, look no further.

For the 18th year, a back-to-school shoe giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Pines Road Walmart in west Shreveport for young scholars aged 5 to 19-years-old.

Parents looking for shoes must sign up from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 25 at the Shoppers Value at 3709 Greenwood Road then from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the location at 6363 Hearne Avenue.

Sign-ups will also be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at the North Market location.

Parents or guardians must show their ID, proof of government assistance (blue sheet) and the child must be present to receive the shoes.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

