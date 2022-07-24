Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Scattered roofing nails on I-10 East near Exit 4 left multiple cars disabled

Both eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed due to several boxes of roofing nails being scattered...
Both eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed due to several boxes of roofing nails being scattered all over the roadway between the Sabine River Bridge and Vinton (exit 4), Louisiana State Police Troop D said.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Both eastbound lanes of I-10 between the Sabine River Bridge and Vinton (exit 4) were closed this morning due to several boxes of roofing nails being scattered all over the roadway, Louisiana State Police Troop D said.

The nails caused multiple vehicles to become disabled, authorities said.

The roofing nails have been cleared from the roadway and I-10 E has reopened, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.
3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments
Get reduced or waived fees adopting this weekend.
Bossier animal shelter is waiving and reducing adoption fees all weekend
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist mourns the loss of their pastor
Evelyn Borgeois
SPD searching for missing 73-year-old

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Allen Acres
A white tip reef shark is one species of sharks at Shreveport Aquarium.
It’s Shark Week at the aquarium
Elderly woman missing since June 15
Elderly woman missing since June 15
Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
Triple-digit heat index tomorrow!
Austin's Sunday Night Weather Update