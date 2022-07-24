Ask the Doctor
Relief on the way after another hot week

By Austin Evans
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The forecast isn’t changing much on the day-to-day but that is the nature of summer. Highs today will get near that 100-degree mark once again, and if they don’t actually reach it the heat index certainly will. Sunshine is expected to dominate the sky, with a few clouds spaced out here and there. Lows tonight will be much the same as they have been lately, upper-70s and low-80s with clear skies, maybe some patchy fog.

Tomorrow continues the pattern going into the work week. If you work outside or have any plans to do so, be sure to take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water as highs will get near the 100-degree mark again. It’ll be humid again as well.

Looking at the extended forecast, we can see a slight change in the pattern as we head into the weekend. A cold front is looking to stall out over the ArkLaTex and that will bring chances for some rain Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will take a hit too with highs dropping below average, but not too far below average, low-90s. But hey, we’ll take whatever relief we can get.

