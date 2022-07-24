More of the same hot, but change is on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We hope you’re ready for another hot and humid workweek because that is what is on tap for the ArkLaTex once again as we begin to round off the month of July. Highs in the upper-90s, nearing the 100-degree mark are expected tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Of course, a chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon is there. Lows will continue to be warm and conditions, muggy, upper-70s overnight.

We are tracking a bit of a change but we have to be patient as it won’t be here until we head into next weekend. A cold front will likely stall out over the ArkLaTex and bring chances of rain and cloud cover to the region. Most importantly, second to the rain at least will be the relief from the brutal heat that we have been seeing. If you can call the low-90s “relief.”

