How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week

Gas prices are on a steady decline.
By Stacker
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (STACKER) - Data gathered shows how Shreveport’s gas prices are compared to the rest of Louisiana and other states.

Gas prices continued their steady decline this week, averaging $4.44 per gallon nationally, according to AAA data published Thursday.

Prices have been falling steadily for the past 30 days following a decline in crude oil prices and a decline in gasoline demand. Industry experts predict that average prices could dip below the $4.00 per gallon benchmark by mid-August.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 21. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Shreveport by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.98
--- Louisiana average: $4.02
--- Louisiana gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#41 highest among all states)
- Week change: -$0.15 (-3.5%)
- Year change: +$1.16 (+40.9%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.58 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $4.98
- Week change: -$0.14 (-2.7%)
- Year change: +$1.98 (+66.1%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.38 (6/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.10
#2. Bakersfield, CA: $6.02
#3. Napa, CA: $6.00

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Laredo, TX: $3.59
#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.66
#3. Albany, GA: $3.66

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

