Foreman School District to host Back-To-School Bash
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FOREMAN, AR. (KSLA) - Foreman School District is going to be welcoming students back with a back-to-school bash that includes registration and free supplies.
On August 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Foreman School District will be holding its back-to-school bash in the Foreman High School’s (FHS) Gym.
Multiple activities will be happening at the bash.
- From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. students will have the chance to meet the teachers.
- FHS registration and schedule pick up: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
- FHS Orientations in the FHS cafeteria, 4 p.m. for 12th grade, 5:30 p.m. for 9th grade, and 7 p.m. for 7th grade.
- Free haircuts
- Free meal from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Free necessary school supplies.
- Hygiene supplies.
- Club and organization representatives
and more.
