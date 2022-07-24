Ask the Doctor
Foreman School District to host Back-To-School Bash

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FOREMAN, AR. (KSLA) - Foreman School District is going to be welcoming students back with a back-to-school bash that includes registration and free supplies.

On August 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Foreman School District will be holding its back-to-school bash in the Foreman High School’s (FHS) Gym.

Multiple activities will be happening at the bash.

  • From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. students will have the chance to meet the teachers.
  • FHS registration and schedule pick up: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • FHS Orientations in the FHS cafeteria, 4 p.m. for 12th grade, 5:30 p.m. for 9th grade, and 7 p.m. for 7th grade.
  • Free haircuts
  • Free meal from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Free necessary school supplies.
  • Hygiene supplies.
  • Club and organization representatives

and more.

