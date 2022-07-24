Champions claim trophies at World Horseshoe Tournament

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sarah Chaffee from Wisconsin won the Women’s division at the 2022 World Horseshoe Pitching Championships hosted at the Monroe Civic Center. The fifteen-year-old went undefeated in her first world tournament since moving up from the junior division. In the Men’s division, Ohio’s Alan Francis captured his 26th world title. The winningest world champion in history took the 2022 title with a ringer percentage of 85.4 percent.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.