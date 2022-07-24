Ask the Doctor
BBB says be aware of lottery scams

Source: Louisiana Lottery
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau has a warning after getting recent reports of lottery scams.

“People are really in need of money. So, they need to make ends meet, so what better way than to win a lottery,” explains Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau. “A lottery company is not going to reach out to you.”

Lottery con artists are targeting certain people. Data from the BBB shows about 42% of victims are 60 or older. Sometimes consumers get fraud checks in the mail, or something will end up in the person’s inbox with a link.

“The email or the texts, or whatever, they are going to tell you to click on a link. That’s one way, and so that is a good way for them to steal your identity,” adds Million.

As for the lottery, one must buy a ticket in order to pay, but true lotteries or sweepstakes will not ask for money if someone wins.

“If they are asking you for money, if they are asking you to give them personal financial information, and if they are asking for anything upfront, that’s a sign of caution,” Million said.

You can report a scam at the BBB’s website: https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-south-central-louisiana.

