Warm temperatures return for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Warm temperatures return to the ArkLaTex this weekend with temperatures returning to the near 100-degree mark. Heat index values will exceed 100, so be mindful of any outside strenuous activity. Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper-70s without much in terms of cloud cover.

The rest of the weekend will be similarly hot. Slight chances of pop-up showers and thunderstorms exist as usual in the summertime. They will likely not amount to much in terms of accumulation.

The extended forecast is looking to be much of the same with hot conditions across the region, highs nearing 100 degrees with heat index values exceeding that mark. Late in the week, there is a chance for some showers and storms without much of a break from the heat.

