Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Two people were shot to death in separate incidents 30 minutes apart, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Saturday (July 23).

The first shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Airline Drive near North Bengal Road. The JPSO said deputies arrived to find a male victim inside a vehicle. The victim’s age and identity were not disclosed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 30 minutes later, deputies responded to another shooting at South Howard Avenue and Warsaw Street. When they arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect or motive information available for either shooting, and detectives are investigating whether the two fatal shootings could be related.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get reduced or waived fees adopting this weekend.
Bossier animal shelter is waiving and reducing adoption fees all weekend
3 men injured in shoot-out at Sunset Apartments, Texarkana.
3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist mourns the loss of their pastor
Hundreds of Family Dollar products have been recalled due to temperature concerns.
FDA: Family Dollar recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products

Latest News

Pattern change on the way this weekend
Austin's Sunday Evening Weather Update
Jena man dies due to injuries sustained in LaSalle Parish crash
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Loranger man killed on Lake Pontchartrain; boat driver booked with vehicular homicide, DWI
Deadly boating incident under investigation in Tangipahoa Parish
Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County early Friday...
DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County