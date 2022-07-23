Ask the Doctor
SPD & SFD share insight on day-to-day tasks with community

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department, along with the Shreveport Fire Department, teamed up for an open house on Saturday, July 23.

Citizens got an up-close look at what the first responders do to serve the community.

“It’s out here to allow the public to come and see what we do on a day-to-day basis. We have recruiters out here from both SFD and SPD and they’re meeting applicants and they’re processing applicants and we just have some citizens that are coming out here and we have small children that want to see what we do,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon.

There were several demonstrations at the open house, and K-9′s were also in attendance.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

