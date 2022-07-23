SPD searching for missing 73-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is on the lookout for a woman they believe has been missing since June.

Evelyn Borgeois, 73, was last seen waiting for a city bus in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive on June 15. She is around 5′3″ and weighs about 230 pounds.

Borgeois has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.