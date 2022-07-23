Shreveport organizations host back-to-school bash at Hattie Perry Recreation Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran, SPAR and “Healthy Blue” hosted a drive-thru back-to-school bash on Saturday, July 23.

The event took place at the Hattie Perry Recreation Center. The groups said they wanted to make sure students have the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

“Prices have gotten high for people and everyone across the board is having to tighten their belt,” said Leslie Peck with SporTran.

SporTran also said they hope to have more back-to-school giveaways in the future.

