Hot temperatures into the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After some brief relief from the brutal heat late in the week, it has returned in full force for the weekend with highs approaching the 100-degree mark for your Saturday. Sunny skies were prevalent today as well. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper-70s for overnight lows while remaining mostly clear.

Tomorrow will e much of the same. Hot conditions with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees at some points. Though there isn’t any sort of heat-related advisory issued, continue to use caution when doing the strenuous activity outside, it can still catch up with you. Tomorrow’s lows are largely the same, upper-70s and low-80s.

A slight pattern shift seems to be on the way and that may bring some measurable rain chances to the ArkLaTex later this week, and could also give us a break from the brutal heat. However, we’ll have to wait until Friday and Saturday before we see it.

